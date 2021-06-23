Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.88. 2,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 28,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.