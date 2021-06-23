FortKnoxster Price Reaches $0.0288 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $178,080.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

