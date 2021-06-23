Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 16,013 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.