ForTube Market Capitalization Hits $15.75 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00610003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078090 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.