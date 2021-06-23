Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 111,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.20. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $86,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

