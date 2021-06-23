Fractal (FCL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,952.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Fractal has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $115,952.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00110131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00171488 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,601.36 or 1.00393788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

