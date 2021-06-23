Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

