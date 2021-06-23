Fraport (FRA:FRA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €60.82 ($71.55) and last traded at €61.14 ($71.93). 346,724 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.78 ($73.86).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €57.60.

Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

