Frax Trading Up 1.7% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Frax has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $133.74 million and $600,035.00 worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 132,044,781 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

