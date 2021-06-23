Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 40,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 11,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile (NYSE:FACT)

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

