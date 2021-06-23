Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 832.92 ($10.88). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 828.60 ($10.83), with a volume of 523,740 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRES. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,685.84.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

