Friendz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $74,341.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $800,361.54 and approximately $74,341.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.00598516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 521,406,101 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.