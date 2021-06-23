Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.71

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 15752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $356,553,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 in the last ninety days.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

