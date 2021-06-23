FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Trading 0.8% Higher

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) shares traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70). 98,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 274,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.69).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.15 million and a P/E ratio of 36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

