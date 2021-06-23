FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 921,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462,489 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

