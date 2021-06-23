FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Shares Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.