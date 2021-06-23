FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 7,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.