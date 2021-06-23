FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Trading Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 7,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 92,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.