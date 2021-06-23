FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Trading 0.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.49. 3,021 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.