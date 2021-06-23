FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Trading Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.89. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.