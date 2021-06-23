Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Reaches $92.48 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $92.48 million and approximately $991,931.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.92 or 0.99775615 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00029083 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008136 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00058763 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002781 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004859 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
