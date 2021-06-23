Fundamenta Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $312,856.08 and $622,130.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00107323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00168922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,494.24 or 0.99943673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,975,960 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,703 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.