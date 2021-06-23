FunFair (FUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.09 or 0.00604455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00077839 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

