FUNToken Market Cap Tops $174.92 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $174.92 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

