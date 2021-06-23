Furucombo (COMBO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $276,318.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

