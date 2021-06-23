Fusion (FSN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.70 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $28.97 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,557.41 or 0.98052021 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,774,688 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.