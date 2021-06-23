FuzeX (FXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $490.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $389,979.59 and approximately $490.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00607573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00077594 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

