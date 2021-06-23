FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.92.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$357.08.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$94.14 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$66.46 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$258.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.