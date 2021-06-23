FY2021 EPS Estimates for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Cut by Analyst

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Natera in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($3.74) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.73). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,427,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,526 shares of company stock worth $30,680,936 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

