GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 404.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $766,000.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

