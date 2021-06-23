Game.com Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,577.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $163,577.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

