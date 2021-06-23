GameCredits Price Down 30.2% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $280,168.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00387352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,681,146 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

