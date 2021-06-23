Gameswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54,489.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Gameswap has a market cap of $2.55 million and $54,489.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00021147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00608010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00077866 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.