Gameswap One Day Volume Reaches $40,892.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $40,892.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.00649615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00077744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.