Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition (NASDAQ:GHAC) Shares Down 0.4%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,042,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

