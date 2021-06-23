Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Belshaw Sells 64,504 Shares

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

Shares of LON GAMA traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,954 ($25.53). 74,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 29.13. Gamma Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,055 ($26.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,892.32.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.