GAPS (GAP) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $8.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,460.35 or 0.99984491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

