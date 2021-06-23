Garlicoin 1-Day Volume Tops $6,649.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $6,649.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 63,863,256 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.