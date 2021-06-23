Gas (GAS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.51 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $4.36 or 0.00013333 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $44.11 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00170767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.97 or 1.00452548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.