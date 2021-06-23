GateToken (GT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.02 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00008990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $238.45 million and $9.02 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00610003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078090 BTC.

GateToken is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,280 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

