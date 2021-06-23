GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Shares Down 0.8%

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.20 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 168.20 ($2.20). Approximately 652,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 831,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.60 ($2.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £765.34 million and a PE ratio of 112.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GCP Student Living’s payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

