GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €26.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.37 ($40.44).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €34.25 ($40.29). 111,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

