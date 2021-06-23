Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.18 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $4.18 million and $504,351.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00615985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00040400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078418 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

