General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 113,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

