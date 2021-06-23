Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells $1,587,077.28 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 346,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,393,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 733,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 363,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.