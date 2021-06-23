Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,584,146.16 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,584,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of GBIO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. 346,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,509. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.70. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
