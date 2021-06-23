Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 62,493 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 62,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $1,584,822.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
GBIO traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. 346,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,509. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
