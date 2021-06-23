Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 62,493 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 62,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $1,584,822.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GBIO traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. 346,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,509. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

