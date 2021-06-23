Genesis Vision Hits Market Cap of $9.84 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00006638 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $169,540.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

