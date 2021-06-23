Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Head to Head Contrast

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and Cedar Fair’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 31.39 -$54.53 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $181.55 million 14.54 -$590.24 million ($8.46) -5.49

Genius Sports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Fair.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cedar Fair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genius Sports and Cedar Fair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cedar Fair 0 2 7 0 2.78

Genius Sports presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.77%. Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Cedar Fair.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14% Cedar Fair -352.08% N/A -17.88%

Summary

Genius Sports beats Cedar Fair on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. As of February 17, 2021, the company operated 13 properties, which included 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling approximately 2,300 rooms and 600 luxury RV sites; and an additional theme park in California under a management contract. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

