Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.40. 3,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 601,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

